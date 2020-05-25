Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Leon Russell’s former home and studio lists in Hollywood Hills

Leon Russell
Skyhill Studios, a Hollywood Hills home where late musician Leon Russell once lived and recorded, has come up for sale for the first time in decades for $1.398 million.
(Associated Press)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 25, 2020
6 AM
The Hollywood Hills home that late musician-songwriter Leon Russell once used as a recording studio has come up for sale at $1.398 million.

The green-hued ranch-style house is where Russell lived and recorded in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. The Moody Blues and singer-songwriter Marc Benno, as well as blues guitarists Albert and Freddie King, were among those to record with the multi-instrumentalist at the home, which was known as Skyhill Studios.

It’s also where Russell recorded some of his own studio albums including his first solo LP, “Leon Russell,” with the likes of Joe Cocker, Mick Jagger, Buddy Harman, Eric Clapton and Ringo Starr, among others.

Leon Russell’s Skyhill Studios in Hollywood Hills
Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr and Joe Cocker are among those to record with Russell at the Hollywood Hills home, which was known as Skyhill Studios.
(Daniel Dahler)
Looking like something straight out of a time capsule, the 2,892-square-foot house has a rock-wall fireplace in the living room, a den, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Lush landscaping surrounds a patio in the backyard.

Russell, who died in 2016 at 74, was a genre-bending musician who performed piano rock, blues, gospel and country music. As a songwriter, his hits include “A Song for You,” “Tight Rope” and “This Masquerade.” As a producer, he worked on albums for such artists as Cocker and Bob Dylan.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

The property last sold in 1972 for $60,000, public records show.

Jeff Yarbrough and Wendy Cortese of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
