Hot Property

Pharrell’s glass-covered compound comes to market in Hollywood Hills

Designed by Hagy Belzberg, the low-slung home crawls across 1.5 acres overlooking L.A.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 27, 2020
12 PM
Whether it’s in music, fashion or real estate, Pharrell Williams’ style stands out. His Hollywood Hills home — a dazzling glass-covered compound known as the Skyline Residence — just listed for sale at $11.95 million.

The Grammy-winning artist has a penchant for buying architecturally interesting estates. Earlier this year, he put his 17,000-square-foot mansion that looks more like a supervillain’s lair on the market for $16.95 million in Beverly Hills.

This one boasts a similar dramatic style, stretching across 1.5 acres on a ridge-top setting with sweeping views of the city and valley below. It was built in 2007 by Hagy Belzberg, a noted architect who’s also responsible for the striking subterranean Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust in Pan Pacific Park.

The hilltop home.
The pool.
The front.
The foyer.
The interior.
The kitchen.
The dining area.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom at night.
The backyard.
The yard.
The scenic backyard.
The front garden.
The single-story home.

Covered in concrete and glass, the low-slung abode boasts vast open living spaces with clean lines, hardwood floors and white gallery walls. Highlights include a spacious foyer, minimalist kitchen and dining area anchored by a garden wall. The master suite, one of five bedrooms, tacks on a built-in fireplace and green marble bathroom.

Walls of glass open out back, where a thin stretch of lawn adjoins an infinity pool. The scenic estate also includes a two-story guesthouse with a bedroom and kitchen and a front garden with a movie projector.

A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo the Neptunes in the mid-’90s and started the band N.E.R.D. later that decade. The 47-year-old has won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations, including one for his hit song “Happy.”

He stands to make a hefty profit if he gets his price. Records show he paid $7.14 million for the place back in 2015.

Kurt Rapport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
