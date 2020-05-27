Pharrell’s glass-covered compound comes to market in Hollywood Hills

Whether it’s in music, fashion or real estate, Pharrell Williams’ style stands out. His Hollywood Hills home — a dazzling glass-covered compound known as the Skyline Residence — just listed for sale at $11.95 million.

The Grammy-winning artist has a penchant for buying architecturally interesting estates. Earlier this year, he put his 17,000-square-foot mansion that looks more like a supervillain’s lair on the market for $16.95 million in Beverly Hills.

This one boasts a similar dramatic style, stretching across 1.5 acres on a ridge-top setting with sweeping views of the city and valley below. It was built in 2007 by Hagy Belzberg, a noted architect who’s also responsible for the striking subterranean Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust in Pan Pacific Park.

1 / 14 The hilltop home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The pool. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The front. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The interior. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The master bedroom at night. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The yard. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The scenic backyard. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The front garden. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The single-story home. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Covered in concrete and glass, the low-slung abode boasts vast open living spaces with clean lines, hardwood floors and white gallery walls. Highlights include a spacious foyer, minimalist kitchen and dining area anchored by a garden wall. The master suite, one of five bedrooms, tacks on a built-in fireplace and green marble bathroom.

Walls of glass open out back, where a thin stretch of lawn adjoins an infinity pool. The scenic estate also includes a two-story guesthouse with a bedroom and kitchen and a front garden with a movie projector.

A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo the Neptunes in the mid-’90s and started the band N.E.R.D. later that decade. The 47-year-old has won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations, including one for his hit song “Happy.”

He stands to make a hefty profit if he gets his price. Records show he paid $7.14 million for the place back in 2015.

Advertisement

Kurt Rapport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.