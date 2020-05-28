The Williamson recording studio in Burbank hits the market at $2.35 million

Plenty of hits have been recorded in the Williamson Burbank, but now the owner is hoping to record a sale. The 2,500-square-foot recording studio is currently up for grabs at $2.35 million.

Owned by music-industry-veteran-turned-real-estate-developer Chris Beaven, the high-end production studio opened in 2018 and caters to creators in the music, film and production industries. It’s one of three under the Williamson name; the others are in North Hollywood and Nashville.

Boasting sleek spaces with neutral tones and hardwood floors, the facility holds eight sound-proof music production rooms — including five with vocal booths — as well as four offices.

1 / 4 The studio. (Blake Worthington) 2 / 4 The entry. (Blake Worthington) 3 / 4 The interior. (Blake Worthington) 4 / 4 The office. (Blake Worthington)

Plenty of songwriters and producers have recorded in the space, including Grammy winner Evan Bogart, Eman Kiriakou (whose collaborations include Selena Gomez and the Backstreet Boys) and hip-hop producer Anthony Kilhoffer, who holds credits on nearly every Kanye West album, including “Yeezus,” “The Life of Pablo” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Compass’ Taylor Hasselhoff, the daughter of David Hasselhoff, who stars in CNBC’s “Listing Impossible,” holds the listing.