For sale: A Silver Lake home with silver screen pedigree

A Silver Lake residence where Edward LeSaint, the prolific actor-director from the silent film era, once lived has come up for sale at $2.148 million.
LeSaint, who appeared in more than 300 films, commissioned the French Normandy-influenced residence, completed in 1915. In the early 1920s, it became known as Villa Neilan for its second owners: producer Marshall Neilan and actress Blanche Sweet, the latter of whom was a rival of star Mary Pickford.
Distinguished by its exposed brickwork and unusual mansard-style roof, the two-story house retains its original doors, windows and built-ins while introducing light tones and warm Douglas fir wood floors.
1/22
The backyard.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
2/22
The front exterior.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
3/22
The living room.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
4/22
The living room and entry.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
5/22
The living room.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
6/22
The front entry.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
7/22
The staircase.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
8/22
The master bedroom.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
9/22
The master bathroom.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
10/22
The office/den.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
11/22
A bedroom.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
12/22
Original windows take in the patio and scenery.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
13/22
The upper balcony.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
14/22
The upper balcony.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
15/22
The kitchen.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
16/22
The dining room.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
17/22
A bedroom.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
18/22
A bathroom.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
19/22
The backyard.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
20/22
The garden courtyard and fountain.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
21/22
The trellis-topped deck.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
22/22
The exterior.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
Nearly 2,600 square feet of living space contains an updated kitchen, a breakfast room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. French doors in the living and dining rooms open to a garden courtyard.
A brick walkway leads to a detached studio, a trellis-topped deck and a garage in the back of the property. Lawn and mature landscaping fill out the grounds.
The property has changed hands twice over the last three decades, selling in 1992 for $254,000 and in 1996 for $198,000, public records show.
Darren Hubert and Joseph Cloninger of Urban Hillsides Team/Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.