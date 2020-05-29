For sale: A Silver Lake home with silver screen pedigree

A Silver Lake residence where Edward LeSaint, the prolific actor-director from the silent film era, once lived has come up for sale at $2.148 million.

LeSaint, who appeared in more than 300 films, commissioned the French Normandy-influenced residence, completed in 1915. In the early 1920s, it became known as Villa Neilan for its second owners: producer Marshall Neilan and actress Blanche Sweet, the latter of whom was a rival of star Mary Pickford.

Distinguished by its exposed brickwork and unusual mansard-style roof, the two-story house retains its original doors, windows and built-ins while introducing light tones and warm Douglas fir wood floors.

Nearly 2,600 square feet of living space contains an updated kitchen, a breakfast room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. French doors in the living and dining rooms open to a garden courtyard.

A brick walkway leads to a detached studio, a trellis-topped deck and a garage in the back of the property. Lawn and mature landscaping fill out the grounds.

The property has changed hands twice over the last three decades, selling in 1992 for $254,000 and in 1996 for $198,000, public records show.

Darren Hubert and Joseph Cloninger of Urban Hillsides Team/Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.