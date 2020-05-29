Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

For sale: A Silver Lake home with silver screen pedigree

Silver Lake home built for Edward LeSaint
Listed for $2.148 million, the French Normandy-influenced home in Silver Lake counts a silent film actor-director and a one-time Mary Pickford rival among its former owners.
(Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 29, 2020
11:12 AM
A Silver Lake residence where Edward LeSaint, the prolific actor-director from the silent film era, once lived has come up for sale at $2.148 million.

LeSaint, who appeared in more than 300 films, commissioned the French Normandy-influenced residence, completed in 1915. In the early 1920s, it became known as Villa Neilan for its second owners: producer Marshall Neilan and actress Blanche Sweet, the latter of whom was a rival of star Mary Pickford.

Distinguished by its exposed brickwork and unusual mansard-style roof, the two-story house retains its original doors, windows and built-ins while introducing light tones and warm Douglas fir wood floors.

The backyard.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The front exterior.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The living room.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The living room and entry.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The living room.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The front entry.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The staircase.   (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The master bedroom.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The master bathroom.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The office/den.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
A bedroom.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
Original windows take in the patio and scenery.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The upper balcony.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The upper balcony.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The kitchen.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The dining room.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
A bedroom.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
A bathroom.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The backyard.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The garden courtyard and fountain.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The trellis-topped deck.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)
The exterior.  (Michael Wilkerson | 360listing)

Nearly 2,600 square feet of living space contains an updated kitchen, a breakfast room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. French doors in the living and dining rooms open to a garden courtyard.

A brick walkway leads to a detached studio, a trellis-topped deck and a garage in the back of the property. Lawn and mature landscaping fill out the grounds.

The property has changed hands twice over the last three decades, selling in 1992 for $254,000 and in 1996 for $198,000, public records show.

Darren Hubert and Joseph Cloninger of Urban Hillsides Team/Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
