Former Braves star Jason Heyward takes another swing at selling Atlanta home

Jason Heyward hasn’t played for the Braves since 2014, but he’s still wrapping up some business in Atlanta. The All-Star outfielder just put his home on the north side of the city up for sale at $2.8 million, records show.

He bought the property in 2014 after inking a two-year deal with the Braves but was traded to the Cardinals shortly after with one year left on his contract. It’s not the first time he’s tried to sell the place; he floated it for sale at $3.25 million in 2016 and trimmed the price to $3 million a few months later, but eventually took it off the market.

Wood, stone and brick all adorn the eye-catching exterior, which features three separate garage doors and a covered entry. Inside, a foyer with shiplap walls kicks off a 7,777-square-foot floor plan with wide-plank hardwood, tongue-and-groove ceilings, coffered ceilings, millwork and high-tech finishes.

Across three stories, there are seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, seven fireplaces, formal and informal dining areas, a massive marble kitchen and an office under vaulted ceilings.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a media lounge. Downstairs, there’s a den with a billiards room and a wet bar. An elevator navigates the floor plan.

Indoor-outdoor lounges open to two levels of decks outside, which overlook a landscaped lot that covers just about three-quarters of an acre. Exterior highlights include a slate tile patio, grassy yard and a river-rock pond with a waterfall.

A 10-year veteran, Heyward entered the league as one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball and became all All-Star with the Braves during his first year in the league. In 2015, he signed an eight-year deal worth $184 million with the Cubs, with whom he won a World Series title in 2016.

Jared Sapp and Jen Metzger of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.