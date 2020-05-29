Former Dodger James Loney buys a dramatic mansion in Chatsworth

Baseball veteran James Loney, who was drafted by the Dodgers and spent seven seasons with the team, has a new home field in Chatsworth. The first baseman shelled out $2.863 million for a Tudor-style estate on the northeast side of the neighborhood, records show.

At over 9,000 square feet, the dramatic home is a bit bigger than his old place, a 6,000-square-foot spot in Poway that he sold in 2017 for $1.925 million.

This one sits on two acres in guard-gated Monteria Estates. In addition to the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, there’s a resort-style backyard with a rock-lined swimming pool and spa, a gazebo, a pool house, a pavilion and a tennis court.

1 / 10 The great room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The grassy backyard. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The Tudor-style home. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The tennis court. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The gazebo. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Turrets and half-timbering draw the eye on the exterior, and inside, white walls offset dark hardwood floors. The dining room boasts leaded glass windows and arched doorways, while the kitchen tacks on custom cabinetry and concrete countertops.

The most impressive space comes in the great room, where beamed ceilings hang over a massive stone fireplace and wood-paneled wet bar. A deck lines the backside of the home, and a patio sits below.

Loney, 36, was drafted by the Dodgers in 2002 and played for the team from 2006 to 2012 before stints with the Red Sox, Rays and Mets. In 11 seasons, he racked up 108 home runs and 669 RBIs.

Sara Gabriel of JSL Realty held the listing. Jon Grauman of the Agency represented the buyer.