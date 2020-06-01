Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Glassell Park property tied to Slash of Guns N’ Roses lists for $750,000

The Glassell Park bungalow has been owned since 2004 by a trust tied to Saul Hudson, the guitarist better known by his stage name Slash, and his ex-wife, Perla Hudson.
The Glassell Park bungalow has been owned since 2004 by a trust tied to Saul Hudson, the guitarist better known by his stage name Slash, and his ex-wife, Perla Hudson.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 1, 2020
11:28 AM
Share

Not every home is a rock star. Some are just owned by them. In Glassell Park, a small bungalow tied to Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has come up for sale at $750,000.

Marketed as an investment opportunity, the single-story house sits between two commercial properties on a roughly 5,200-square-foot lot. The house, built in 1947, has two bedrooms, one bathroom and about 1,100 square feet. A detached garage lies in the back, while overgrown landscaping fills the courtyard entry.

Slash’s Glassell Park bungalow
The 1940s bungalow in Glassell Park is marketed as an investment opportunity.
(Google Earth)

The property last changed hands in 2004 for $300,000 when it was purchased by a trust tied to Slash and his ex-wife, Perla Hudson, records show.

Advertisement

Slash, 54, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Guns N’ Roses. He reunited with original bandmates Axl Rose and Duff McKagan last year for a reunion tour. Hudson, 45, is a former model who previously served as Slash’s business manager for more than a decade.

The former couple, whose divorce was finalized two years ago, previously made real estate headlines two years ago when they sold their marital home in Sherman Oaks to rapper Big Sean.

Emil Hartoonian of the Agency holds the listing.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement