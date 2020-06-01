NFL’s Matt Kalil flips Pasadena estate for a profit

Bought in March, sold by May; Matt Kalil’s stay in Pasadena was short but successful.
Just two months after spending $3.812 million on a 103-year-old home overlooking the Arroyo Seco, the NFL veteran and former USC standout has sold the place for $4.425 million, records show. That’s a profit of $613,000 for the offensive tackle.
Blending Colonial and Craftsman styles, the wood-clad home sits on a secluded, leafy lot tucked behind dramatic gates on nearly two acres. A circular driveway and large front lawn approach the home, which has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in nearly 5,000 square feet.
Pastel shades of pink, blue and yellow draw the eye in the living spaces including a library with built-in shelving, a yoga studio with a curved wall of windows and an updated kitchen. The biggest space is in the living room complete with wood walls, wood floors and a Craftsman fireplace.
Another fireplace anchors the master suite, which comes with dual walk-in closets and opens to an expansive second-story balcony. Down below, a column-lined patio leads to a grassy yard and swimming pool. Nooks and lounges across the grounds take in the Arroyo, the mountains and the Rose Bowl.
Kalil was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie after being drafted fourth overall in the 2012 draft by the Vikings. The 30-year-old also spent two seasons with the Panthers and signed with the Texans last year but was released before the start of the season.
He has a few different ties to Southern California. A native of Corona, he played football at Servite High School in Anaheim before becoming a first-team All-American at USC in 2011.
Nate Poznick and Joshua Silva of HLS Realty held the listing.