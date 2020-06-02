Actor Jonathan Sadowski lists Valley Village pad with decked-out garage

Four years is enough for Jonathan Sadowski, the actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Young & Hungry.” He just listed his single-story home in Valley Village for $1.098 million, or roughly $200,000 more than he paid for the place in 2016.

Two structures occupy the cul-de-sac property: a two-bedroom bungalow and a garage-turned-lounge decked out with skylights, exposed rafters and a brick accent wall.

White walls, hardwood floors and coved ceilings keep things neutral in the common spaces, while eye-catching tile touches up the galley-style kitchen and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,671 square feet.

The master suite opens outside, where a private backyard boasts a patio, spa, fountain and avocado tree under hanging lights.

Sadowski landed roles in “She’s the Man,” “Live Free or Die Hard” and “Friday the 13th” before scoring a main role in “Young & Hungry,” which ran from 2014 to 2018. More recently, the 40-year-old appeared in Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” series.

Trisha Perez of Century 21 Everest holds the listing.