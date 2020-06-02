NHL’s Andrew Cogliano sells Newport Beach house for $2.225 million

It’s been over a year since the Ducks traded Andrew Cogliano to the Dallas Stars, and the hockey player has finally sold his old place in Newport Beach. The contemporary digs on Balboa Peninsula just traded hands for $2.225 million, records show.

Cogliano originally listed the property last May and trimmed the price six times before finding a buyer. He did manage to come out with a profit, however, selling it for $90,000 more than he paid back in 2014.

He did plenty of remodeling during his time there, swapping carpet for hardwood floors and replacing brown walls with a lighter color palette. Outside, he turned red-stained wood beams a lighter shade of yellow.

Stone accents line the outside of the three-story home and continue into the living spaces, covering a wall in the living room and a backsplash in the kitchen. Through pocketing walls of glass, the main level opens to a covered patio with a fireplace.

In 2,362 square feet there are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with picture windows. A balcony hangs off the other side, and up top, another bedroom expands to a rooftop deck.

Cogliano, 32, has spent 12 seasons in the NHL. His streak of 830 consecutive games played, which ended in 2018, is the fourth highest in league history.

Jon-Paul Bell of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty handled both ends of the deal.