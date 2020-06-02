Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Residence in Hollywood’s historic El Cabrillo complex lists for $900,000

El Cabrillo residence
The 940-square-foot unit is full of character details.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 2, 2020
2:57 PM
A townhome at the El Cabrillo complex, a historic courtyard development in Hollywood, has come on the market for $899,998.

El Cabrillo is one of eight courtyard developments designed in the 1920s by Arthur and Nina Zwebell. The romantic building was commissioned by Cecil B. DeMille to house local and out-of-area actors and writers. In the late 2000s, the structure was renovated and restored by architect Xorin Balbes.

Unlike their other courtyard developments, the Zwebells used concrete blocks to create the building’s adobe-like exterior, according to the book “Courtyard Housing in Los Angeles.” Each residence was designed with two-story living rooms, mezzanines and lunette-style windows, and each opens to a central courtyard with gardens and a striking Moorish fountain.

1/11
The courtyard.  (Hilton & Hyland)
2/11
The courtyard.  (Hilton & Hyland)
3/11
The living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
4/11
Colorful tile risers draw the eyes to the staircase.  (Hilton & Hyland)
5/11
The kitchen.  (Hilton & Hyland)
6/11
The private patio.  (Hilton & Hyland)
7/11
The private patio.  (Hilton & Hyland)
8/11
The dining area.  (Hilton & Hyland)
9/11
The living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
10/11
The bedroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
11/11
The bathroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)

The 940-square-foot unit for sale is full of character details. Original built-ins flank an engraved stone fireplace in the living room. Colorful tile risers draw the eyes to the staircase, which leads upward to the lone bedroom. The galley-style kitchen opens to a private patio.

Recent sales in the complex include a three-bedroom unit that sold in January for $1.262 million. Another residence, once home to actress Ann Harding sold, in November 2019 for $1.32 million.

Ladd Jackson of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
