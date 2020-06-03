Steve Harvey drops $15 million on Tyler Perry’s gigantic former mansion

Steve Harvey just landed one of Atlanta’s most impressive estates. The nearly 35,000-square-foot French Provincial-style mansion, which was once owned by Tyler Perry, was just sold to the comedian-turned-TV host for $15 million, as first reported by TMZ.

Harvey is the home’s third owner in five years. In 2016, Perry sold it to televangelist David Turner for a record-breaking $17.5 million. Turner shot for the stars two years later, listing it for $25 million before trimming the price to $21 million and eventually selling it to Harvey for a loss at $15 million.

Set on the banks of the Chattahoochee River, the estate spans 17 acres on the north side of the city and seems to take advantage of every single inch. Rolling lawns and formal gardens fill out the amenity-loaded property complete with a 70,000-gallon pool, tennis court, guesthouse, guardhouse and caretaker’s suite in addition to the main mansion.

1 / 21 The estate. (Realtor.com) 2 / 21 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 21 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 4 / 21 The great room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 21 The living room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 21 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 21 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 21 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 21 The library. (Realtor.com) 10 / 21 The den. (Realtor.com) 11 / 21 The theater. (Realtor.com) 12 / 21 The indoor pool. (Realtor.com) 13 / 21 The massage room. (Realtor.com) 14 / 21 The wine cellar. (Realtor.com) 15 / 21 The gym. (Realtor.com) 16 / 21 The patio. (Realtor.com) 17 / 21 The three-story home. (Realtor.com) 18 / 21 The pool. (Realtor.com) 19 / 21 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 20 / 21 The tennis court. (Realtor.com) 21 / 21 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Two gates, a dramatic fountain and a stone walkway approach the home, which sets a stately tone with a marble-clad, chandelier-topped foyer with dual staircases. Two-story common spaces include an expansive living room, a great room under wood beams and a dining room lined with murals, as well as a library with a spiral staircase.

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. For amenities, there’s a billiards room, den, wine cellar, movie theater, fully equipped gym, sauna, massage room and resistance pool in a grotto-like space.

A stone terrace lines the entire backside of the home, descending via dual staircases to the infinity pool and spa down below. Past tiered gardens, there’s a spacious lawn with an ivy-covered lounge at the edge of the property.

Harvey, 63, gained fame as a comedian in the ‘80s and ‘90s before moving to television, where he starred in “The Steve Harvey Show” and hosted “Family Feud.” He’s published four books as well, including 2009’s “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man.”

Advertisement

Perry is known for his Madea role, a character he has portrayed in such films as “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “Madea’s Witness Protection” and “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Neighbors From Hell.” His extensive writing and producing credits also include the television shows “House of Payne” and “If Loving You Is Wrong.”

Harvey’s not the only celebrity to move into one of Perry’s former homes. In 2018, Pharrell Williams paid $14.5 million for Perry’s 17,000-square-foot custom mansion in Mulholland Estates, The Times previously reported.

Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Lisa Robinson of Engel & Volkers Atlanta represented Harvey.