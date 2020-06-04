L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti seeks tenant for $5,000-a-month rental

A Mid-Wilshire home owned by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has come up for lease at $5,000 a month, public records show.

The single-story home is part of a triplex that Garcetti and his wife, Amy Wakeland, purchased in 2016 for $1.6 million, The Times previously reported.

Designed in English Country style, the updated home three bedrooms, two bedrooms and more than 1,400 square feet of space. A brightly tiled backsplash and a chrome farmhouse-style sink are among amenities in the updated kitchen. The living room centers on a tiled fireplace.

French doors open to a side yard with decking and patio space.

The house shares the same 6,891-square-foot corner lot with two separate apartments built above a row of garages. It was previously leased out two years ago at $5,300 a month, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The apartments have been offered for around $2,000 a month.

Garcetti, 49, took office in the summer of 2013, becoming L.A.’s 42nd mayor. He and Wakeland currently make their home in Windsor Square at the Getty House, the official residence for the mayor of L.A.

L.A. police patrol outside Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home in Windsor Square. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The 8,076-square-foot English Tudor-style mansion has been the site of various protests in recent weeks. A month ago, more than 100 protesters gathered outside the city-owned mansion, with marchers calling for the reopening of the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the Getty House saw thousands of people gather to protest the death of George Floyd as well as the mayor’s response to protests in Los Angeles.

Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the lease listing.