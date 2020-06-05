Craig Ferguson cuts price of Craftsman compound to $4.2 million

The price keeps plummeting for Craig Ferguson’s Craftsman compound in Hollywood Hills, as the comedian and TV host has lowered the asking price to $4.199 million. It’s his fourth price cut since listing the place for $6 million early last year.

Ferguson could still turn a profit on the property; records show he picked it up for $4.1 million in 2012.

A variety of structures fills out the private, gated, lushly landscaped compound: a 116-year-old Craftsman house, two guesthouses and an office. There’s a circular driveway with a fountain courtyard at the front of the grounds. In the backyard, a wood deck with living and dining areas descends to a swimming pool.

1 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Craig Ferguson’s Hollywood Hills Craftsman (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

With three separate homes, the property encompasses eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Palm trees surround the main house, which features beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, paneled walls and rows of windows across 4,135 square feet.

Upgrades include a tile chef’s kitchen and multiple spa-like bathrooms, including one with farmhouse doors that privatize the tub. Upstairs, the master suite opens to a spacious terrace, one of two that hang off the back of the two-story home.

Ferguson, 58, is best known for hosting “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson” for a decade on CBS. More recently, the Scotland native hosted “Join or Die With Craig Ferguson” and “Celebrity Name Game,” for which he won a pair of Daytime Emmy Awards.

In 2013, he sold a 1930s Spanish-style spot in Beachwood Canyon to fellow comedian Chris D’Elia for $1.9 million, The Times previously reported.

Advertisement

Dorothy Carter and Michael Orland of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.