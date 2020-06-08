The Offspring’s Dexter Holland floats Huntington Beach home for sale

Dexter Holland, frontman for the Offspring, is hoping for a hometown sale. His two-story house with a five-car garage just hit the market for $4.399 million in Huntington Beach, which is a few miles away from where he formed the rock band in Garden Grove in the ‘80s.

He stands to make a small profit if he gets his price. Records show the vocalist and guitarist paid $3.86 million for the property three years ago.

The coastal home sits about a mile from the ocean on a third of an acre in the Bluffs, a guard-gated community. Travertine tile is found in most of the living spaces, and hardwood flooring is in the four bedrooms.

1 / 11 The front. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The family room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The built-ins. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The office. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The entertainer’s backyard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com)

On the main level, a two-story foyer leads to common spaces such as a living room with a dramatic fireplace, a dining room with stained glass windows and a family room with built-ins. The kitchen is anchored by an expansive center island.

Patios line the backside of the home, and hanging lights top the entertainer’s yard complete with a swimming pool, a spa, a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen. A turf lawn sits near the pool area. Views take in the ocean and surrounding wetlands.

A native of nearby Garden Grove, Holland formed the Offspring with his bandmates in the mid-'80s, and the punk rock group has released nine studio albums in the decades since including “Smash” and 2012’s “Days Go By.” Finding both critical and commercial success, the group has sold more than 40 million records to date.

Sukie Fee and Chelsea Roger of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.