Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

David Geffen completes $68-million deal for Wasserman estate in Beverly Hills

David Geffen's new home
The artful mansion sits on a 3.25-acre lot where Wasserman’s grandfather, famed talent agent Lew Wasserman, once had a home.
(NearMap)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 9, 2020
12:24 PM
Share

Well, that was fast. David Geffen has officially purchased the Beverly Hills home of Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee president Casey Wasserman. The sale price was $68 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The trophy property had been off the market before Geffen’s interest came to light, The Times exclusively reported last week.

The modern mansion, designed by architect Richard Meier, crowns a 3.25-acre knoll on North Foothill Road that was once owned by Hollywood heavyweight Lew Wasserman, Casey’s grandfather.

1/15
The great room.  (Realtor.com)
2/15
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
3/15
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
4/15
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
5/15
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
6/15
The lounge.  (Realtor.com)
7/15
The theater.  (Realtor.com)
8/15
The grounds.  (Realtor.com)
9/15
The yard.  (Realtor.com)
10/15
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
11/15
The entertainer’s backyard.  (Realtor.com)
12/15
The pool house.  (Realtor.com)
13/15
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
14/15
The motor court.  (Realtor.com)
15/15
The gym.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Made of stone, glass and white oak, the striking residence features automated steel doors, open-concept living spaces, a movie theater and an art studio. An oversized island anchors the kitchen.

Six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms are within more than 18,500 square feet of space. Two staircases and an elevator navigate the home’s three floors.

Geffen’s purchase comes roughly four months after the entertainment mogul sold the famed Jack Warner estate to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for a California-record $165 million. The two sales are the most expensive single-family home transactions in Los Angeles County this year.

Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented Geffen in the deal.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement