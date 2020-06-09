Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Steelers great James Farrior puts Tarzana compound in play at $4.65 million

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Farrior bought the Tarzana compound three years ago for $4.225 million. It’s now up for sale at $4.65 million.
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 9, 2020
8:43 AM
Retired football player James Farrior, who won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has put his home turf in Tarzana up for sale at $4.65 million.

The Cape Cod-inspired home, built in 2017, features an indoor courtyard and a sprawling 7,000 square feet of space on a single story.

A center-island kitchen, a media room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms are among the interior spaces. In the master suite, there are two walk-in closets, a fireplace and a pocketing glass wall that opens to an outdoor sitting area.

The roughly three-quarters of an acre site includes a turf field, a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. A separate guest house is equipped with a full bath. Two covered patios complete the grounds.

The 45-year-old Farrior played 15 seasons in the NFL for the Jets and Steelers. With the Steelers, he won championships in 2006 and 2009 and twice made the Pro Bowl. A Virginia native, he was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

The property is listed with Farrior’s wife, Iman, who is a real estate agent with Compass.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

