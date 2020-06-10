Lake Arrowhead home once owned by Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson comes to market

Brian Wilson’s former home near the water is up for grabs, but you won’t be able to do much surfing. The Lake Arrowhead retreat, which the Beach Boys co-founder owned from 2008 to 2012, just hit the market for $1.449 million.

Lake Arrowhead is a popular destination for Wilson. After selling the property for $949,500 in 2012, he bought a bigger place nearby that same year for $2.85 million.

A short walk from the water, the Colonial farmhouse’s custom exterior draws the eye with wood shingles, plantation shutters and cobblestone accents. Past a covered front porch, bright living spaces boast cherrywood floors and wainscoting across 3,357 square feet.

A stone fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling in the living room, and sets of French doors open to the white picket-fenced yard out back. The two-story floor plan also holds four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with a fireplace, clawfoot tub and bench seating.

For an additional $275,000, buyers can also purchase a private dock on nearby Shelter Cove complete with a dock house and boat lift.

A native of Inglewood, Wilson penned many Beach Boys hits such as “Good Vibrations” and “California Girls.” The 77-year-old was inducted with the group into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and has has gone on to release 11 solo albums, including “No Pier Pressure” in 2015.

Earlier this year, his bandmate Mike Love put his custom compound in Rancho Santa Fe on the market for $8.65 million, The Times previously reported.

Bradley Feldman and Trenton Mason of Douglas Elliman of California hold the listing.