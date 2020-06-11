Fixer-uppers for $700,000 in L.A. County
Looking for a project? Here’s a look at some fixer-uppers offered for roughly $700,000 in Woodland Hills, Northeast L.A. and San Pedro in L.A. County.
WOODLAND HILLS: You won’t have to replace everything in this 1960s Midcentury, which boasts fun details such as stained glass windows, a lava rock fireplace and a patio with a bar.
Address: 22136 Avenue Morelos, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Listed for: $717,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,668 square feet (6,905-square-foot lot)
Features: Circular driveway; covered entry; stone and lava rock fireplaces; wood-paneled walls
About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $880,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NORTHEAST L.A.: Nestled into the hills of Highland Park, this 112-year-old Craftsman boasts three bedrooms and plenty of development potential.
Address: 6517 Meridian St., Los Angeles, CA 90042
Listed for: $699,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,165 square feet (8,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Circular planters; covered front porch; laminate wood floors; spacious tiered lot
About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $838,000, down 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN PEDRO: This two-story home with original details expands to a spacious deck and patio with ocean and harbor views.
Address: 522 Albro St., San Pedro, CA 90732
Listed for: $724,888 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,929 square feet (4,800-square-foot lot)
Features: Exposed brick walls; original hardwood floors; custom shutters; two-car garage
About the area: In the 90732 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $900,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WOODLAND HILLS: Lush landscaping surrounds this cottage with an attached unit in need of some interior work.
Address: 4252 Tosca Road, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Listed for: $705,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,684 square feet (6,865-square-foot lot)
Features: Fenced lot; flexible floor plan; front and back yards; storage shed
About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $880,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NORTHEAST L.A.: Sandwiched between businesses on both sides, this two-bedroom home in Glassell Park could be remodeled or redeveloped for commercial use.
Address: 4027 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Listed for: $750,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,136 square feet (5,200-square-foot lot)
Features: Fenced lot; arched opening; commercially zoned; central location
About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $865,000, up 1.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN PEDRO: Offered as-is, this 1950s home boasts multiple outdoor spaces but needs some interior remodeling.
Address: 1103 W. Crestwood Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732
Listed for: $707,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,723 square feet (4,800-square-foot lot)
Features: Picture windows; plantation shutters; front-facing deck; two-car garage
About the area: In the 90732 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $900,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.