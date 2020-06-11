Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Fixer-uppers for $700,000 in L.A. County

22136 Avenue Morelos, Woodland Hills
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
June 11, 2020
5 AM
Share

Looking for a project? Here’s a look at some fixer-uppers offered for roughly $700,000 in Woodland Hills, Northeast L.A. and San Pedro in L.A. County.

WOODLAND HILLS: You won’t have to replace everything in this 1960s Midcentury, which boasts fun details such as stained glass windows, a lava rock fireplace and a patio with a bar.

Address: 22136 Avenue Morelos, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $717,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,668 square feet (6,905-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Circular driveway; covered entry; stone and lava rock fireplaces; wood-paneled walls

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $880,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6517 Meridian St., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

NORTHEAST L.A.: Nestled into the hills of Highland Park, this 112-year-old Craftsman boasts three bedrooms and plenty of development potential.

Advertisement

Address: 6517 Meridian St., Los Angeles, CA 90042

Listed for: $699,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,165 square feet (8,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Circular planters; covered front porch; laminate wood floors; spacious tiered lot

About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $838,000, down 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

522 Albro St., San Pedro
(Realtor.com)

SAN PEDRO: This two-story home with original details expands to a spacious deck and patio with ocean and harbor views.

Address: 522 Albro St., San Pedro, CA 90732

Listed for: $724,888 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,929 square feet (4,800-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Exposed brick walls; original hardwood floors; custom shutters; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90732 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $900,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4252 Tosca Road, Woodland Hills
(Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Lush landscaping surrounds this cottage with an attached unit in need of some interior work.

Advertisement

Address: 4252 Tosca Road, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $705,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,684 square feet (6,865-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced lot; flexible floor plan; front and back yards; storage shed

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $880,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

4027 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

NORTHEAST L.A.: Sandwiched between businesses on both sides, this two-bedroom home in Glassell Park could be remodeled or redeveloped for commercial use.

Address: 4027 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Listed for: $750,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,136 square feet (5,200-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Fenced lot; arched opening; commercially zoned; central location

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $865,000, up 1.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1103 W. Crestwood Ave., San Pedro
(Realtor.com)

SAN PEDRO: Offered as-is, this 1950s home boasts multiple outdoor spaces but needs some interior remodeling.

Advertisement

Address: 1103 W. Crestwood Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732

Listed for: $707,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,723 square feet (4,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Picture windows; plantation shutters; front-facing deck; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90732 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $900,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement