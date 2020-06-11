Fixer-uppers for $700,000 in L.A. County

Looking for a project? Here’s a look at some fixer-uppers offered for roughly $700,000 in Woodland Hills, Northeast L.A. and San Pedro in L.A. County.

WOODLAND HILLS: You won’t have to replace everything in this 1960s Midcentury, which boasts fun details such as stained glass windows, a lava rock fireplace and a patio with a bar.

Address: 22136 Avenue Morelos, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $717,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,668 square feet (6,905-square-foot lot)

Features: Circular driveway; covered entry; stone and lava rock fireplaces; wood-paneled walls

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $880,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6517 Meridian St., Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

NORTHEAST L.A.: Nestled into the hills of Highland Park, this 112-year-old Craftsman boasts three bedrooms and plenty of development potential.

Address: 6517 Meridian St., Los Angeles, CA 90042

Listed for: $699,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,165 square feet (8,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Circular planters; covered front porch; laminate wood floors; spacious tiered lot

About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $838,000, down 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

522 Albro St., San Pedro (Realtor.com)

SAN PEDRO: This two-story home with original details expands to a spacious deck and patio with ocean and harbor views.

Address: 522 Albro St., San Pedro, CA 90732

Listed for: $724,888 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,929 square feet (4,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Exposed brick walls; original hardwood floors; custom shutters; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90732 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $900,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4252 Tosca Road, Woodland Hills (Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Lush landscaping surrounds this cottage with an attached unit in need of some interior work.

Address: 4252 Tosca Road, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $705,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,684 square feet (6,865-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced lot; flexible floor plan; front and back yards; storage shed

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $880,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4027 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

NORTHEAST L.A.: Sandwiched between businesses on both sides, this two-bedroom home in Glassell Park could be remodeled or redeveloped for commercial use.

Address: 4027 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Listed for: $750,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,136 square feet (5,200-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced lot; arched opening; commercially zoned; central location

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $865,000, up 1.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1103 W. Crestwood Ave., San Pedro (Realtor.com)

SAN PEDRO: Offered as-is, this 1950s home boasts multiple outdoor spaces but needs some interior remodeling.

Address: 1103 W. Crestwood Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732

Listed for: $707,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,723 square feet (4,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Picture windows; plantation shutters; front-facing deck; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90732 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $900,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.