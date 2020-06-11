Ariana Grande adds Montecito Tudor to growing real estate portfolio

A new home in the Bird Streets wasn’t Ariana Grande’s only big purchase in recent weeks. The pop singer-songwriter also closed last month on a retreat in Montecito, according to real estate sources who was not authorized to comment publicly on the deal and requested anonymity.

The charming English Tudor-style residence, which sold for $6.75 million, was reportedly flipped by daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi. It had been on the market for $6.9 million, records show.

Called the Porter House, the renovated estate sits among stone walls, flowering gardens and mature trees on more than an acre of grounds. Creeping vines and cross-timbering lend a cozy vibe to the home, which was constructed in the 1980s using two antique barns that formerly resided in the English countryside.

The English Tudor-style residence, built from two antique barns sourced from England, sits on more than an acre of grounds. (NearMap)

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom residence features painted brick floors, white walls and sets of period windows that afford leafy views. A massive fireplace anchors the great room, which sits beneath cathedral-style ceilings with exposed beams. There are chef’s kitchens in both structures, which are connected by a central breezeway.

Grande, 26, already appears to be enjoying the place. Recent Instagram posts promoting “Rain on Me,” her new song with Lady Gaga, show the singer in the home’s master suite bathtub.

Riskin Partners Group of Village Properties was the listing agent of record. Suzanne Perkins of Compass represented the buyer.

Grande got her start in show business on Broadway before pivoting to a role on the Nickelodeon series “Victorious.” As a singer, she has released five studio albums including last year’s “Thank U, Next.” She won a Grammy for best pop vocal album in 2019 for “Sweetener.”

Earlier this month, she bought a 10,000-square-foot showplace in the Hollywood Hills for $13.7 million, The Times previously reported.

DeGeneres and De Rossi have been prolific movers and shakers in recent years, churning through high-end homes in both the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara areas at a rapid pace.

In addition to the recent sale, the couple bought a Beverly Hills home last year from Adam Levine for $42.5 million and months later sold another place in the 90210 for $15.5 million. In 2018, they sold another Beverly Hills home for $35 million.