Expanded Harry Gesner design asks $5.4 million in Brentwood

Tucked into the hills in Brentwood is the Crestwood Hills neighborhood, a leafy pocket known for its collection of postwar architecture.

Works of modernist heavyweights run the gamut in the neighborhood, which began in the late 1940s as a utopian experiment. The community’s original homes were designed by architects A. Quincy Jones, Whitney R. Smith and Edgardo Contini. In the later years, more properties were designed by by Craig Ellwood, Ray Kappe and Richard Neutra, among others.

Architect Harry Gesner, known for his “boat house” homes above the Cahuenga Pass, designed this Crestwood Hills home now for sale at $5.395 million. Built in 1958, the redwood-clad residence was renovated and expanded in recent years by Los Angeles-based firm Griffin Enright.

(Red oak ceilings are a hallmark of the home, which has been expanded to about 4,800 square feet.)

Beamed ceilings and red oak floors remain a fixture in the living room of the roughly 4,800-square-foot house. Modern updates include a polished chef’s kitchen that opens to a sunken family room with a fireplace. A home theater is outfitted with tiered recliners. In the office/den, there’s built-in wine storage.

Two levels of wrap-around decking create additional space outdoors. A swimming pool with a spa, a fire pit and succulent gardens fill out the grounds.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house last changed hands four years ago for $4.675 million, records show.

Matthew Schwartz and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

