Home of the Week: Lakeside living with star appeal

This Toluca Lake residence made headlines two years ago when newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber made it their short-term marital home. But a brief brush with fame is hardly the Spanish contemporary’s only selling point.

The designer-done house opens to elegant interiors with high ceilings, dark wood floors and bands of picture windows that capture unobstructed lake views. Amenities include a subterranean garage and a professional recording studio. A lagoon-style swimming pool overlooks the private lake, which is maintained by area homeowners.

The details

Location: 9928 Toluca Lake Ave., Toluca Lake, CA 91602

Advertisement

Asking price: $7,999,999

Built: 2000

Living area: 6,500 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 0.37 of an acre

Advertisement

Features: Custom fixtures and chandeliers; two-story entry; chef’s kitchen; multiple balconies; built-in barbecue; recording studio

About the area: In the 91602 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family home sales in April was $2.2 million, a 63% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Carl Gambino, Compass, (646) 465-1766

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.