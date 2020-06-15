Demi Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home sells for $8.25 million

Demi Lovato couldn’t quite turn a profit on her Hollywood Hills home. After shelling out $8.3 million for the sleek three-story in 2016, the singer-actress just sold it for $8.25 million, records show.

The sale wraps up a multiyear effort from Lovato, who first asked $9.495 million for the property in 2018 before trimming the price to $8.995 million last year.

Perched above Chateau Marmont and Sunset Boulevard, the gated one-acre estate takes in sweeping city and ocean views from its hillside setting. A black-and-white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, as bold accents break up bright living spaces with white walls and light hardwood floors.

Common spaces fill out the main level, including a double-height living room and chef’s kitchen with pocketing walls of glass. The second story houses a master suite complete with a sitting room and soaking tub; it’s one of four bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 5,564 square feet.

Up top, a club level with a bar and media room opens to an impressive rooftop terrace overlooking Los Angeles. Down below, a backyard with a chic zero-edge pool and spa descends to a gazebo at the edge of the landscaped grounds.

Lovato, 27, started her career as an actress, starring in the Disney Channel films “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.” She’s recorded six studio albums to date with hits such as “This Is Me,” “Skyscraper” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Her latest record, “Tell Me You Love Me,” was released in 2017.

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency held the listing. Christian Name of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.