Beverly Hills haunt once owned by Doris Day sells for $11.025 million

In Beverly Hills, a contemporary-style home owned for decades by Doris Day — the late singer-actress who grew to fame in the Golden Age of Hollywood — just sold for $11.025 million.

That’s about $3.5 million shy of its original asking price, but still significantly more than the $6.5 million it last sold for in 2012, records show.

Built in 1922, the property covers a rare two-thirds of an acre in prime Beverly Hills Flats, a neighborhood whose other high-profile residents include NBA agent Rich Paul, fashion designer Robert Rodriguez and Netflix exec Ted Sarandos.

1 / 15 The roughly 4,300-square-foot home sits on two-thirds of an acre in Beverly Hills.

(Redfin.com) 2 / 15 The contemporary-style home was owned for decades by singer-actress Doris Day. (Redfin.com) 3 / 15 The home was built in 1922. (Redfin.com) 4 / 15 The single-story spot still flaunts a similar style as it did when Day owned the haunt from the 1950s until 2006. (Redfin.com) 5 / 15 The living spaces boast elegant details such as crystal chandeliers, crown molding and wainscoting. (Redfin.com) 6 / 15 An open floor plan combines an indoor-outdoor living room and dining area. (Redfin.com) 7 / 15 The chef’s kitchen adds professional appliances and a center island. (Redfin.com) 8 / 15 The home has four bedrooms. (Redfin.com) 9 / 15 There are 3.5 bathrooms. (Redfin.com) 10 / 15 The home has 4.300 square feet of living spaces. (Redfin.com) 11 / 15 There are built-in bookshelves. (Redfin.com) 12 / 15 The home previously sold for $6.5 million in 2012. (Redfin.com) 13 / 15 A brick patio with a fireplace descends to a flat lawn and swimming pool. (Redfin.com) 14 / 15 The swimming pool. (Redfin.com) 15 / 15 A pool house and sports court complete the estate. (Redfin.com)

Advertisement

Day owned the haunt from the 1950s until 2006, and the single-story spot still flaunts a similar style as it did back then. Past a covered entry and formal foyer, the living spaces boast elegant details such as crystal chandeliers, crown molding and wainscoting.

An open floor plan combines an indoor-outdoor living room and dining area, and the chef’s kitchen adds professional appliances and a center island. Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 4,300 square feet.

The spacious master suite opens directly to the hedged backyard, where a brick patio with a fireplace descends to a flat lawn and swimming pool. A pool house and sports court complete the estate.

The legendary actress and singer, who died last year at 97, got her start as a big-band singer before taking Hollywood by storm in the late 1940s. Considered the original “girl next door” for her bubbly personality and smile, Day appeared in 39 films, including “Love Me or Leave Me,” “Lover Come Back” and “Pillow Talk,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

Advertisement

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing.