Disney+ boss Ricky Strauss serves up regal home above Sunset Strip
Disney+ executive Ricky Strauss, who oversees content and marketing for the streaming service, has put his Hollywood Hills home of four years on the market for $6.895 million. If he gets his price, he’ll walk away with a profit of about half a million dollars.
Walled and gated, the property sits just above the Sunset Strip, centering on a Regency-style home built in 1936. It showcases elegant style both inside and out, as an English garden leads to a hedge-lined walkway over a koi pond.
Dramatic features mix with modern interiors in the formal living spaces, which include a foyer with a curved staircase, a marble kitchen with checkered floors and a living room with French doors and wainscoting.
The den, complete with lattice windows and a wet bar, is painted glossy green, while the formal dining room was turned gold during Strauss’ stay. All three bedrooms are found upstairs, including a master suite that expands to a private balcony. Amenities such as a movie theater and wine cellar complete the floor plan.
Tall hedges enclose the entertainer’s backyard complete with a covered patio, an outdoor fireplace and a brick-lined swimming pool and spa. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.
Strauss was named president of content and marketing at Disney+ in 2018, and the streaming service launched a year later. As of April, it had gained more than 50 million subscribers.
James Hancock of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.
