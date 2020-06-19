Historic Nickel-Leong mansion in Mt. Washington asks $2.2 million

What a difference a couple of years make. The Nickel-Leong mansion, a historic Mount Washington home that sold in disrepair about two years ago, is back on the market following a 20-month restoration. The asking price is $2.197 million.

Set high up from the street, the Greek Revival-style house was built in 1905 for restaurateur Max Nickel and later owned in the 1930s by the family of pioneering Chinese American architect Gilbert L. Leong. It would remain in the Leong family for more than half a century before selling in 1995 for $225,000, real estate records show.

Designed by John C. Austin, whose civic projects include Griffith Observatory and L.A. City Hall, the graceful three-story draws the eyes from the street with four thick columns that support a broad portico. A curved transom window with decorative inlays sits above the blue-hued front door.

Inside, the nearly 4,400-square-foot interior features vintage molding and woodwork, high ceilings and two fireplaces. The wood-paneled dining room retains its original buffet. An office/den with built-in oak storage and bench seating sits off the living room. The kitchen, which has a small pantry, has been modernized. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Decking and a detached garage lie in the backyard.

The house, which was declared an L.A. Historic-Cultural Monument in 2006, had been boarded up and left vacant when it sold in 2018 for $1.08 million.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the new listing.