‘Biggest Loser’ creator David Broome looks to sell Brentwood contemporary

Reality TV veteran David Broome, who created the hit weight-loss show “The Biggest Loser,” has listed his Brentwood home for sale at $9.249 million. That’s $1.649 million more than he paid in 2017, records show.

Perched on a quarter of an acre with sweeping views of the city and ocean, the modern pad was a major upgrade for Broome. His previous property was a 6,200-square-foot Mediterranean-style spot in Calabasas that he sold for $2.406 million last year.

This one clocks in at more than 7,000 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms across two stories. Inside, a voluminous open floor plan combines hardwood floors, stacked-stone accent walls and pocketing glass doors.

1 / 13 The dining terrace. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The staircase. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The gym. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The pool. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The modern home. (Realtor.com)

The main level is comprised of common spaces, as well as a master suite complete with a fireplace, dual walk-in closets and an imported double shower. Down below, there’s an entertainer’s den with a gym, a movie theater, a billiards room and a wet bar.

Retractable walls of glass connect nearly the entire backside of the home to the yard, where a turf lawn adjoins an infinity pool and spa. Covered patios and second-story decks overlook the city below.

Cindy Ambuehl and Zander Diamont of Compass hold the listing.

While mainly known as the creator and longtime executive producer of “The Biggest Loser,” Broome’s other reality-show credits include “S.T.R.O.N.G.,” “Ultimate Beastmaster” and more recently, “Awake: The Million Dollar Game.”