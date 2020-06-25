Big homes for $750,000 in San Bernardino County

If you’re feeling cramped in L.A., here are homes with more than 4,000 square feet on the market for roughly $750,000 in Lake Arrowhead, Oak Hills and Fontana in San Bernardino County.

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Amenities in this price-reduced retreat include a vintage movie theater, sauna, wine cellar and a garden with a stream and koi pond.

Address: 1333 Portillo Lane, Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Listed for: $697,000 for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,172 square feet (11,761-square-foot lot)

Features: Rotunda entry; hand-carved front door; master suite with lounge; landscaped backyard with gazebo

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $390,000, down 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12280 Mesquite Road, Oak Hills (Realtor.com)

OAK HILLS: Solar panels power this Southwest-style home on 4 acres complete with a porte-cochere and indoor hot tub.

Address: 12280 Mesquite Road, Oak Hills, 92344

Listed for: $719,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 4,578 square feet (4.04-acre lot)

Features: Fountain; Saltillo tile; rounded breakfast nook; fenced lot with landscaping

About the area: In the 92344 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $318,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

15133 Jackrabbit St., Fontana (Realtor.com)

FONTANA: This eye-catching home in the Coyote Canyon neighborhood enjoys mountain views and an entertainer’s backyard with a grill and gazebo.

Address: 15133 Jackrabbit St., Fontana, 92336

Listed for: $739,900 for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,134 square feet (8,539-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped front yard; media room with projector; spacious master suite; three-car garage

About the area: In the 92336 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $483,000, up 2.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

26330 Augusta Drive, Lake Arrowhead (Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Wood, stone and brick touch up the dramatic living spaces inside this rustic mountain home on a wooded lot.

Address: 26330 Augusta Dr., Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Listed for: $700,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 4,336 square feet (9,600-square-foot lot)

Features: Corner lot; great room under beamed ceilings; billiards room with stove; covered deck

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $390,000, down 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8443 Macron St., Oak Hills (Realtor.com)

OAK HILLS: A gravel driveway winds its way toward this spacious seven-bedroom home with a second-story deck that overlooks a swimming pool and putting green.

Address: 8443 Macron St., Oak Hills, 92344

Listed for: $749,900 for seven bedrooms, five bathrooms in 5,382 square feet (2.24-acre lot)

Features: Covered front porch; custom arches; game room with wet bar; turf lawn

About the area: In the 92344 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $318,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

15916 Wilbert Dr., Fontana (Realtor.com)

FONTANA: Two driveways approach this two-story home with a scenic back patio in Shady Trails.

Address: 15916 Wilbert Dr., Fontana, 92336

Listed for: $779,000 for seven bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in 4,122 square feet (10,722-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; kitchen with breakfast bar; guest suite with private entrance; solar panels

About the area: In the 92336 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $483,000, up 2.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.