Will Arnett lists hybrid-prefab home in Beverly Hills for $10.995 million

Will Arnett of “Arrested Development” and “BoJack Horseman” fame has listed his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for sale at $10.995 million. That’s a lot of frozen bananas.

Set at the end of a gated drive, the steel-framed house was a reimagining of a design by late modernist architect Ray Kappe known as the RK2 model. The L-shaped residence consists of six modules that were designed and built off site by Succi Reddy in collaboration with LivingHomes, the design subsidiary of Rialto-based homebuilder Plant Prefab. Completed in 2017, the project received an Award in Excellence the following year from the L.A. Business Council.

The hybrid-prefab home was a reimagining of modernist architect Ray Kappe’s RK2 model. The residence, built in 2017, won an Award in Excellence from the L.A. Business Council the following year. (Berlyn Photography)

Clean lines, an open-concept layout and walls of glass reinforce the modernist architecture. Overhanging eaves — a Kappe trademark — provide protection from the heat of the sun, while diffusing natural light indoors.

A chef’s kitchen with built-in booth seating, a two-story living room, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the living spaces. The master suite is lined with sliding glass doors that open to a private deck.

Tiered decking, a dining patio, a fire pit, a swimming pool and a separate spa fill out about three-quarters of an acre.

Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Arnett, 50, currently appears on the show “The First Team” and is set to reprise his voice role as Batman in the upcoming sequel to “The Lego Batman Movie.” His other credits include the shows “The Millers” and “30 Rock” as well as “The Lego Movie” films.

