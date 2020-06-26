Silver Lake home designed by Eugene Kinn Choy sells for top dollar

In Silver Lake, a work of pioneering Chinese American architect Eugene Kinn Choy has sold for $1.6 million, or $221,000 more than the asking price.

Choy, a student of USC’s School of Architecture, had a hand in designing many iconic buildings in L.A. including the Cathay Bank building in Chinatown. The architect overcame racial discrimination in the late 1940s when he gained approval and later built his family home in Silver Lake. He would later design a number of apartment buildings and single-family homes in the neighborhood.

The home, which closed sale last week, was built in 1954 and recently restored. Past a gated courtyard, the single-story house opens to walls of redwood paneling, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room look onto a sunroom. There are two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in 1,127 square feet of living space.

Advertisement

Decking with built-in bench seating fills out the freshly landscaped backyard.

The property came on the market in May for $1.379 million and sold in about a month, records show. Prior to that, it changed hands in 2013 for $831,000.

Daniel R. Ortega of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Arielle Dupertuis, also with Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.