Steve Wynn lists lavish Las Vegas mansion for $25 million

Steve Wynn is rolling the dice in Las Vegas. The casino mogul has put his mansion on the market for $25 million after a $16-million renovation, making it the most expensive home currently listed in Sin City.

Wynn, who’s spent the last half-century developing hotels and casinos across the country, is no stranger to buying and selling impressive estates. He dropped $47.9 million on the Beverly Hills mansion of Guess co-founder Maurice Marciano in 2015, and two years later, he sold his Mediterranean-style spot in Bel-Air for $16.55 million.

This one spans about 13,500 square feet, occupying 1.4 acres in a double-gated community a few miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Dramatic columns and a fountain frame the approach to the home, and inside, the living spaces have been remodeled with high-tech upgrades and custom finishes such as copper ceilings, gilded doors, silk carpeting and fabric walls.

1 / 15 The front. (Ivan Sher Group) 2 / 15 The entry. (Ivan Sher Group) 3 / 15 The living room. (Ivan Sher Group) 4 / 15 The office. (Ivan Sher Group) 5 / 15 The kitchen. (Ivan Sher Group) 6 / 15 The theater. (Ivan Sher Group) 7 / 15 The master bedroom. (Ivan Sher Group) 8 / 15 The patio. (Ivan Sher Group) 9 / 15 The deck. (Ivan Sher Group) 10 / 15 The pool at night. (Ivan Sher Group) 11 / 15 The pool. (Ivan Sher Group) 12 / 15 The exterior. (Ivan Sher Group) 13 / 15 The 13,500-square-foot villa. (Ivan Sher Group) 14 / 15 The yard. (Ivan Sher Group) 15 / 15 The garage. (Ivan Sher Group)

Eucalyptus-lined arches connect a floor plan that includes an indoor-outdoor living room, modern kitchen, rounded breakfast nook and massive office. For amenities, there’s a wine closet, movie theater, game room and gym.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a master suite with a private balcony. The scenic lookout takes in mountain and golf course views. Multiple lawns, patios and a palm-topped pool and spa fill out the amenity-packed yard.

Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties holds the listing, which was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Wynn, 78, served as chief executive of Mirage Resorts before selling the company to MGM Grand Inc. and forming Wynn Resorts. He stepped down as CEO of that company in 2018 after accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. Forbes puts his net worth at $3.1 billion.