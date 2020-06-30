Brewers slugger Ryan Braun clears a base in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun, who is headed back to Wisconsin for the restart of team training, has sold a condominium overlooking Lake Michigan for $1 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at the Kilbourne, a 33-story lakefront tower, is located a few miles east of Miller Park, where the Brewers play.

An open-concept floor plan and an upgraded kitchen are among features of the 2,300-square-foot condo. Floor-to-ceiling windows look out toward nearby Veterans Park and Milwaukee Bay.

1 / 8 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The gourmet kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The lake view. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)

The condo came up for sale in May for $1.15 million and sold in about five weeks, records show.

Chris Corley of Corley Real Estate held the listing.

In an interview with The Times this week, Braun was cautiously optimistic about Major League Baseball’s plans to start the regular season. MLB plans to start its shortened season later this month, with games to be played in ballparks instead of a “bubble” similar to what the NBA, WNBA and MLS have planned.

An L.A. native, Braun has notched five Silver Slugger Awards, six All-Star nods and an NL MVP Award (2011) in 13 seasons with the Brewers. He is entering the final year of a five-year, $105-million extension he signed in 2011.