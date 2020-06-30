NHL’s Brad Stuart relists South Bay villa overlooking Trump golf course

Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brad Stuart is still looking to net a buyer in Rancho Palos Verdes. His Tuscan-style villa, which overlooks the Trump National Golf Club at the Estates at Trump National, is back on the market for $4.499 million.

That’s about $200,000 shy of his original price tag, but he can still turn a profit on the property. Records show he paid $4.3 million for the custom coastal home in 2017.

Built in 2016, the dramatic residence sits on half an acre about 500 yards from the beach, taking advantage of the scenic setting with multiple terraces and patios. It’s one of 36 homes in the community overlooking the Trump National Golf Club, which President Trump picked up in 2002 for $27 million three years after the 18th hole slid into the Pacific Ocean.

1 / 11 The two-story villa built in 2016. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The entertainer’s backyard. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The front entrance. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The indoor-outdoor living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen under coffered ceilings. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The billiards room with a carved stone fireplace. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The second-story balcony. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The loggia. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com)

Inside, large living spaces boast carved fireplaces, coffered ceilings, tile floors and floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views. Arched doorways and an elevator navigate the two-story floor plan, which holds five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 6,146 square feet.

On the first floor, a den with a billiards room expands to a dining patio with a fireplace. At the edge of the property, privacy hedges surround a swimming pool and spa.

Anne St. Cyr of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Stuart played in the NHL from 1999 to 2016, clocking more than 1,000 games over the course of his career. The 40-year-old spent time with the Sharks, Bruins, Flames, Kings, Avalanche and Red Wings, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2008.