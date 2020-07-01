Longtime Calabasas home of Wink Martindale sells for $2.16 million

Entertainer and prolific game show host Wink Martindale has sold his longtime home in Calabasas for $2.16 million.

Set on more than a third of an acre in a guard-gated community, the French-country-inspired house has a rotunda entry and patterned brick siding that stands out from the street.

Inside, some 5,900 square feet of interior features high ceilings, marble floors, a two-story family room, six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. A board island anchors the kitchen, which has a circular breakfast nook. The master suite is outfitted with a fireplace and a wet bar.

French doors lead outside where there are two cabanas, a fire pit and a barbecue island. A custom swimming pool with multiple waterfalls, specimen trees and tropical landscaping fill out the grounds.

The property returned to market in January and was most recently listed for $2.29 million, according to property records.

Martindale, 86, has hosted more than 20 game shows, including “Gambit,” “Tic Tac Dough” and “High Rollers.” More recently, he’s appeared as Pastor Simon Matthews on the soap opera “Hilton Head Island” (2017-2018).

He bought the home in 1993 for $900,000, records show.

Jim Pascucci of Pinnacle Estate Properties was the listing agent. Andre Manoukian of the Agency represented the buyer.