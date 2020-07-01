Musician Shannon Leto seeks tenant for Hollywood Hills hideaway

Musician Shannon Leto — brother of Jared Leto and drummer in their rock band 30 Second to Mars — is seeking a fresh face for his Hollywood Hills home of nine years. The secluded retreat is up for rent at $11,000 per month, records show.

The hillside residence looks a lot different than it did when Leto bought it for $900,000 in 2011. In addition to whitewash on the exterior, the interior has been remodeled in a chic, contemporary style.

The home’s focal point is an exposed brick dual-sided fireplace that runs floor-to-ceiling in an open-concept interior complete with hardwood floors, gallery white walls and skylights. The split-level space combines a living room, a subway-tiled kitchen, a breakfast nook and a raised media room with picture windows.

1 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The breakfast nook. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The media room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The secluded home. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

In 2,600 square feet are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a spacious step-up master suite with a spa bathroom. It opens directly outside, where a deck and dining patio descend to a swimming pool and spa. Dense landscaping makes the hillside setting private.

Leto, 50, co-founded the L.A.-based rock band 30 Seconds to Mars with his brother Jared in 1998. The band has released five studio albums over the past two decades, the most recent of which was 2018’s “America.”

Megan Charboneau of Compass holds the listing.