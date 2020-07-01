Television exec bids adieu to Broad Beach compound

Television executive Kevin Bright, whose credits include the beloved sitcom “Friends,” has finally called it a wrap in Malibu, selling his home on Broad Beach for $11.425 million.

Bright and his wife, Claudia, had been shopping at the beachfront compound for the better part of six years prior to the sale. It was most recently listed for $12.898 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

1 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 2 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 3 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 4 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 5 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 6 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 7 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 8 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 9 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 10 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 11 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 12 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 13 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 14 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 15 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 16 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 17 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 18 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 19 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman) 20 / 20 Claudia and Kevin Bright’s Malibu home | Hot Property (Noel Kleinman)

Set on 80 feet of beachfront, the half-acre compound features three contemporary cottages designed by local architect Chris Sorenson. The three structures, which surround a central terrace and patio, combine for five bedrooms and five bathrooms. One structure holds a fitness and wellness area.

Advertisement

An infinity-edge swimming pool, a spa, barbecue areas and a fire pit are among the outdoor features. At the edge of the property, a staircase descends to the beach.

Robert Morton, F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Smith & Berg Partners, an affiliate of Compass, and Stephen Udoff of Compass were the listing agents.

In addition to “Friends” and “Joey,” Bright was an executive producer for such sitcoms as “Jesse” and “Veronica’s Closet.” More recently, he produced “Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story,” a documentary chronicling the life of the late “Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” bandleader.