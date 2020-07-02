Norton Simon’s son sells Beverly Hills estate for $25 million

David Simon, son of late billionaire Norton Simon whose impressive art collection is housed in Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum, just bagged $25 million for his regal home in Beverly Hills.

The impressive estate first surfaced for sale last year at $42 million, but a January price cut brought it down to its most recent asking price of $38.5 million.

Iron gates guard the property, which features 2.5 acres of park-like grounds complete with rolling lawns, colorful gardens, a swimming pool and tennis court. At the center of it all sits a French country-style mansion built in 1985 by Peter Choate, the late architect who built houses for stars such as Mel Brooks, Sharon Stone and Carol Burnett.

1 / 13 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The wall of windows. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The entry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The bamboo garden. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The den. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The study. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The park-like grounds. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The tennis court. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The home. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The 2.5-acre estate. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Past a tiered stone walkway and wooden double doors, the 10,600-square-foot residence holds five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and eye-catching, sun-filled living spaces with custom finishes.

Vaulted beams and chandeliers hang over the formal great room and dining room, and other highlights include a bamboo garden, tile kitchen, formal study and step-down library with wood panels and turquoise carpet. Picture windows and a curved wall of glass overlook the landscaped grounds.

The property itself borders the Los Angeles Country Club.

Kurt Rappaport and Kevin D. Booker of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Rappaport also represented the buyer.

Advertisement

Simon founded Val Vita Food Products and later acquired Hunt’s Foods and used the fortune to amass an art collection of more than 4,000 objects, which is now stored in the Norton Simon Museum. He died in 1993 at 86.