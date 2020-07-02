Encino home where O.J. Simpson hid from police debuts with new look

Robert Kardashian’s former Encino home — where O.J. Simpson hid from the police before his famous Ford Bronco chase — has returned with a brand new look and brand new price tag: $5.799 million.

The house became part of history in 1994 when Kardashian, a friend of and later defense attorney for O.J., let Simpson hole up there as a refuge from the media, The Times previously reported. When police charged him with killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, he and his friend Al Cowlings hid there before fleeing the home instead of surrendering, setting off the infamous car chase down the 405 Freeway.

The house has stayed in the spotlight in recent years, appearing in the FX series “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

1 / 13 The entertainer’s backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The front. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The staircase. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The entertainment room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The covered patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

Recently rebuilt, the 8,000-square-foot abode now sports a completely new modern look. A gated motor court approaches the dramatic glass entry, which opens to a two-story floor plan with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

There’s not much room to hide anymore, as the main level is completely open with tile floors, modern fixtures, floating staircases and an 84-bottle wine rack. The living room boasts a built-in fireplace, while the black-and-white kitchen adds a 19-foot island.

Upstairs, there’s a movie theater with a 200-inch screen and two master suites with sitting areas and balconies. Out back, the entertainer’s yard holds a swimming pool, spa and multiple living and dining areas.

Jennifer Santulan of Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks holds the listing.

An attorney and businessman, Kardashian is the ex-husband of Kris Jenner and the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian. He died in 2003.