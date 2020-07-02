Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Starter homes for $500,000 in Orange County

A starter, three-bedroom home in Santa Ana
1245 W. 2nd St., Santa Ana
(Realtor.com)
By Jack Flemming 
July 2, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at starter homes up for grabs for roughly $500,000 in Santa Ana, Anaheim and Tustin in Orange County.

SANTA ANA: Fresh off a remodel, this charming three-bedroom residence comes with plans to convert the detached garage into a two-bedroom guesthouse.

Address: 1245 W. 2nd St., Santa Ana, 92703

Listed for: $549,900 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 915 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; crown molding; laminate floors; new kitchen

About the area: In the 92703 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $529,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A salmon-colored home in Anaheim
206 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim
(Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: A salmon-colored stucco exterior gives way to cozy living spaces with coved ceilings inside this 1920s Spanish-style spot.

Address: 206 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 92801

Listed for: $489,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 986 square feet (3,329-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; laminate wood floors; upgraded kitchen; grassy backyard

About the area: In the 92801 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $608,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A vibrant blue home in Tustin
342 Prospect, Tustin
(Realtor.com)

TUSTIN: Found in the Prospect Park community, this vibrant blue detached home is down $10,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 342 Prospect, Tustin, 92780

Listed for: $539,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,385 square feet (2,610-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; wood-paneled office; neighborhood pool

About the area: In the 92780 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $738,000, up 12.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A 1950s traditional house in Santa Ana
1826 English St., Santa Ana
(Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: This 1950s traditional near Riverview Park boasts wood accents, mirrored walls and spacious yards in front and back.

Address: 1826 English St., Santa Ana, 92706

Listed for: $525,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 974 square feet (6,144-square-foot lot)

Features: Long driveway; custom oak door; picture windows; covered patio with swinging bench

About the area: In the 92706 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $655,000, up 3.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A 1940s cottage in Anaheim
815 N. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim
(Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: This 1940s cottage with period details expands to a 150-square-foot patio and grassy backyard with a garage and storage shed.

Address: 815 N. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim, 92805

Listed for: $544,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,144 square feet (5,467-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick fireplace; carpet floors; galley-style kitchen; formal dining room with built-in buffet

About the area: In the 92805 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $645,000, up 19.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A Spanish Colonial-style abode in Old Town Tustin
178 N. B St., Tustin
(Realtor.com)

TUSTIN: Tall trees and landscaping surround this Spanish Colonial-style abode in Old Town Tustin.

Address: 178 N. B St., Tustin, 92780

Listed for: $498,800 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 680 square feet (6,334-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; covered entry; open floor plan; grassy yard

About the area: In the 92780 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $738,000, up 12.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

