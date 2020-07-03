Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

High, low, middle: The priciest and cheapest homes in the 90210

Beverly Hills' priciest home, above, costs $165 million. The cheapest, below, costs $929,000.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 3, 2020
6 AM
Looking to land in Beverly Hills? The coveted 90210 ZIP Code houses a huge variety of homes, including L.A. County’s most expensive mansion currently on the market as well as multiple offerings for under $1 million.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest priced homes in Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Post Office area, plus a sample of what you can get for the median price: the point at which half the homes cost more and half cost less.

67 Beverly Park Ct., Beverly Hills, 90210
(Realtor.com)

High: Constructed over the course of seven years, the most expensive estate in Beverly Hills offers a world of its own. The main event is an Italianate mansion of roughly 20,000 square feet, but the nearly 10-acre compound also includes a two-story guesthouse, tennis court, swimming pool, pool house and a 30-car courtyard topped by 40-foot palm trees.

Address: 67 Beverly Park Court, Beverly Hills, 90210

Price: $165 million for 20 bedrooms, 23 bathrooms in 20,000 square feet (9.87-acre lot)

9830 Yoakum Dr., Beverly Hills, 90210
(Realtor.com)

Low: The cheapest home in Beverly Hills doesn’t command quite as much attention but still packs in plenty of highlights. Built in 1970, the wood-covered post-and-beam dwelling opens to a bright open floor plan with skylights and a spiral staircase. Upstairs, the master suite expands to a private balcony overlooking the hillside backyard with a garden and tiered deck.

Address: 9830 Yoakum Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Price: $929,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,078 square feet (14,374-square-foot lot)

1815 Franklin Canyon Dr., Beverly Hills, 90210
(Realtor.com)

Middle: Zillow puts the median home price in Beverly Hills at $3.584 million, and this two-story traditional near Franklin Canyon Park is listed for just a bit more. Formal living spaces with hardwood floors fill out the interior, which rises to a spacious master suite with a fireplace. Out back, a landscaped yard boasts a patio and solar-heated pool and spa with a waterfall.

Address: 1815 Franklin Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Price: $3.595 million for five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in 3,629 square feet (7,783-square-foot lot)

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

