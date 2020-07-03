High, low, middle: The priciest and cheapest homes in the 90210

Looking to land in Beverly Hills? The coveted 90210 ZIP Code houses a huge variety of homes, including L.A. County’s most expensive mansion currently on the market as well as multiple offerings for under $1 million.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest priced homes in Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Post Office area, plus a sample of what you can get for the median price: the point at which half the homes cost more and half cost less.

67 Beverly Park Ct., Beverly Hills, 90210 (Realtor.com)

High: Constructed over the course of seven years, the most expensive estate in Beverly Hills offers a world of its own. The main event is an Italianate mansion of roughly 20,000 square feet, but the nearly 10-acre compound also includes a two-story guesthouse, tennis court, swimming pool, pool house and a 30-car courtyard topped by 40-foot palm trees.

Advertisement

Address: 67 Beverly Park Court, Beverly Hills, 90210

Price: $165 million for 20 bedrooms, 23 bathrooms in 20,000 square feet (9.87-acre lot)

9830 Yoakum Dr., Beverly Hills, 90210 (Realtor.com)

Low: The cheapest home in Beverly Hills doesn’t command quite as much attention but still packs in plenty of highlights. Built in 1970, the wood-covered post-and-beam dwelling opens to a bright open floor plan with skylights and a spiral staircase. Upstairs, the master suite expands to a private balcony overlooking the hillside backyard with a garden and tiered deck.

Advertisement

Address: 9830 Yoakum Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Price: $929,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,078 square feet (14,374-square-foot lot)

1815 Franklin Canyon Dr., Beverly Hills, 90210 (Realtor.com)

Middle: Zillow puts the median home price in Beverly Hills at $3.584 million, and this two-story traditional near Franklin Canyon Park is listed for just a bit more. Formal living spaces with hardwood floors fill out the interior, which rises to a spacious master suite with a fireplace. Out back, a landscaped yard boasts a patio and solar-heated pool and spa with a waterfall.

Advertisement

Address: 1815 Franklin Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Price: $3.595 million for five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in 3,629 square feet (7,783-square-foot lot)