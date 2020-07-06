‘Making a Murderer’ co-directors list Los Feliz home for $3.3 million

Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos of “Making a Murderer” have put their home in Los Feliz up for sale at $3.297 million, records show.

Formerly owned by Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the Four Square-style Mediterranean house was previously renovated by Simo Design.

Built in 1923, the house pairs classic molding and coved ceilings with updated tilework in the bathrooms and kitchen. The 3,600-square-foot house has separate living and dining rooms accessed by pocket doors off the foyer. The master suite is outfitted with a clawfoot soaking tub for a total of four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

1 / 16 The front. (Jo David) 2 / 16 The foyer. (Jo David) 3 / 16 The living room. (Jo David) 4 / 16 The den. (Jo David) 5 / 16 The dining room. (Jo David) 6 / 16 The butler’s pantry. (Jo David) 7 / 16 The dining area. (Jo David) 8 / 16 The kitchen and dining area. (Jo David) 9 / 16 The kitchen. (Jo David) 10 / 16 The master bedroom. (Jo David) 11 / 16 The master bathroom. (Jo David) 12 / 16 The balcony. (Jo David) 13 / 16 A bedroom. (Jo David) 14 / 16 A bathroom. (Jo David) 15 / 16 The backyard. (Jo David) 16 / 16 The swimming pool. (Jo David)

Outside, a trellis provides cover for an al fresco dining area. A swimming pool, lawn, hedges and a detached two-car garage fill out the grounds.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Ricciardi and Demos won multiple Emmy Awards for “Making a Murderer,” which they wrote, directed and produced. The Netflix documentary series chronicled the case against Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

The bought the place from Dudamel in 2017 for $2.849 million, The Times previously reported.