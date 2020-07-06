Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
‘Making a Murderer’ co-directors list Los Feliz home for $3.3 million

Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos' Los Feliz house
The Four Square-style Mediterranean house in Los Feliz was previously owned by Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel. It’s now up for sale at $3.297 million.
(Jo David)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 6, 2020
8:16 AM
Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos of “Making a Murderer” have put their home in Los Feliz up for sale at $3.297 million, records show.

Formerly owned by Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the Four Square-style Mediterranean house was previously renovated by Simo Design.

Built in 1923, the house pairs classic molding and coved ceilings with updated tilework in the bathrooms and kitchen. The 3,600-square-foot house has separate living and dining rooms accessed by pocket doors off the foyer. The master suite is outfitted with a clawfoot soaking tub for a total of four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The front.
The foyer.
The living room.
The den.
The dining room.
The butler's pantry.
The dining area.
The kitchen and dining area.
The kitchen.
The master bedroom.
The master bathroom.
The balcony.
A bedroom.
A bathroom.
The backyard.
The swimming pool.

Outside, a trellis provides cover for an al fresco dining area. A swimming pool, lawn, hedges and a detached two-car garage fill out the grounds.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Ricciardi and Demos won multiple Emmy Awards for “Making a Murderer,” which they wrote, directed and produced. The Netflix documentary series chronicled the case against Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

The bought the place from Dudamel in 2017 for $2.849 million, The Times previously reported.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times' Business section. 

