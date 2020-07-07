Christian ‘Bloodshy’ Karlsson falls for a Midcentury home in Pasadena

It didn’t take long for this Midcentury gem to dazzle a buyer. The Pasadena home recently sold to Grammy-winning DJ Christian Karlsson for $2.385 million after roughly two weeks on the market.

Karlsson, who performs as Bloodshy in the prolific production duo Bloodshy & Avant, must’ve liked what he saw. Records show the Swedish native paid roughly $200,000 more than the asking price.

There’s plenty to like. The estate spans nearly an acre and centers on a low-slung 1960s home by architect John Galbraith. Clean lines and lush landscaping draw the eye to the pergola entry, and a vibrant teal front door flanked by 9-foot walls of glass accesses the home.

1 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The redwood panels. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The single-story home. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The entry. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The yard. (Realtor.com)

Black slate floors mix with redwood panels in the living spaces, which include a stylish mahogany kitchen and a dining area with a wet bar. At the center of it all, a dual-sided stone fireplace runs floor to ceiling.

Three bedrooms, four bathrooms and workshop complete the 3,567-square-foot floor plan. The master suite opens to the backyard, where a swimming pool with a slide takes in mountain views. A patio, lawn and orchard complete the scene.

Active since the turn of the century, Karlsson is best known for his work in the acts Bloodshy & Avant, Miike Snow, Galantis and the artist collective/record label INGRID. He won a Grammy for producing Britney Spears’ hit “Toxic,” and he’s collaborated with pop stars such as Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Sky Ferreira.

Jane Workman and Margaret Nader of Deasy Penner Podley held the listing. Johnny Johnston of Compass represented Karlsson.