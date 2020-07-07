Matthew Perry gives L.A. penthouse an $8-million discount

Finding no takers last year at $35 million, actor Matthew Perry of “Friends” is relisting his penthouse in Century City for $27 million.

Located within the Century high-rise, the full-floor residence was reimagined during Perry’s ownership by architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano.

Subdued colors, textured accents and modern fixtures dominate the 9,300-square-foot floor plan. Four private terraces take in views from every direction.

An open-concept living room, center-island kitchen and custom screening room are among the living spaces. Four bedrooms include an expanded master suite outfitted with dual bathrooms, walk-in closets and a plush sitting area.

The 140-unit Century building, designed by Robert A.M. Stern, was completed in 2009. Concierge and security services, a fitness studio, a swimming pool and four acres of gardens and walking paths are among community amenities. Three covered parking spaces are included with Perry’s unit.

Perry, 50, has kept busy since his days playing Chandler Bing, appearing on the shows “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Good Wife” and “The Odd Couple.” He also played Edward M. Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot.”

He bought the penthouse three years ago for $20 million, The Times previously reported.

Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass hold the listing.