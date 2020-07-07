MedMen’s Andrew Modlin lists Bird Streets joint for $12 million
MedMen co-founder and president Andrew Modlin has put his home in the Hollywood Hills West area up for sale at $11.95 million.
The subdued contemporary sits behind walls on about a fifth of an acre in the celebrity-populated Bird Streets neighborhood.
The 6,377-square-foot house has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, linen-finished limestone floors and a wine cellar set behind glass. An upper terrace holds a swimming pool with a spa. Views from the second story take in the city lights.
Modlin bought the property last year through a trust for $11 million, records show. Earlier this year, he sold another house in West Hollywood to YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain for $3.4 million.
The cannabis entrepreneur co-founded MedMen in 2010 with Adam Bierman. The marijuana start-up has locations in New York, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, Florida and California, including seven dispensaries in Los Angeles County.
Lindsay Guttman of the Agency holds the listing.