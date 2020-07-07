MedMen’s Andrew Modlin lists Bird Streets joint for $12 million

MedMen co-founder and president Andrew Modlin has put his home in the Hollywood Hills West area up for sale at $11.95 million.

The subdued contemporary sits behind walls on about a fifth of an acre in the celebrity-populated Bird Streets neighborhood.

1 / 20 The front walkway. (Joel Danto Photography) 2 / 20 An outdoor sitting room. (Joel Danto Photography) 3 / 20 The outdoor fireplace. (Joel Danto Photography) 4 / 20 The living and dining areas. (Joel Danto Photography) 5 / 20 The kitchen. (Joel Danto Photography) 6 / 20 The kitchen. (Joel Danto Photography) 7 / 20 The master suite. (Joel Danto Photography) 8 / 20 A view from the second story. (Joel Danto Photography) 9 / 20 The master bathroom. (Joel Danto Photography) 10 / 20 A bedroom. (Joel Danto Photography) 11 / 20 A bathroom. (Joel Danto Photography) 12 / 20 The office/den. (Joel Danto Photography) 13 / 20 A bathroom. (Joel Danto Photography) 14 / 20 The floating staircase. (Joel Danto Photography) 15 / 20 The wine cellar and game room. (Joel Danto Photography) 16 / 20 The game room. (Joel Danto Photography) 17 / 20 The gym. (Joel Danto Photography) 18 / 20 The swimming pool and spa. (Joel Danto Photography) 19 / 20 The second-story patio. (Joel Danto Photography) 20 / 20 The pool. (Joel Danto Photography)

The 6,377-square-foot house has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, linen-finished limestone floors and a wine cellar set behind glass. An upper terrace holds a swimming pool with a spa. Views from the second story take in the city lights.

Modlin bought the property last year through a trust for $11 million, records show. Earlier this year, he sold another house in West Hollywood to YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain for $3.4 million.

The cannabis entrepreneur co-founded MedMen in 2010 with Adam Bierman. The marijuana start-up has locations in New York, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, Florida and California, including seven dispensaries in Los Angeles County.

Lindsay Guttman of the Agency holds the listing.