Adam Lambert unloads Hollywood Hills pad at a loss
Adam Lambert couldn’t quite turn a profit in Hollywood Hills. The “American Idol” alum just sold the modern digs for $2.92 million, or $75,000 shy of what he paid six years ago.
The sale arrives about two years after the glam rocker paid $6.5 million for a bigger place in Hollywood Hills West, The Times previously reported.
Stark in style, the contemporary home sits above the Sunset Strip and takes in sweeping city views from a balcony. Down below, a resort-style backyard features a spacious covered lounge across from a spa and a pair of reflecting pools.
Shades of gray cover the exterior and continue inside, including a rotunda staircase that navigates the two-story floor plan. Spread across roughly 3,000 square feet are three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor living room, a rounded breakfast nook, a chef’s kitchen and a dining room with a wine closet.
Upstairs, a master suite with a fireplace expands to a marble spa bathroom and private terrace. A guest suite, which is currently used as a music room, comes with a separate entrance for flexibility.
Lambert gained fame as a runner-up on the music competition show “American Idol” in 2009 and has gone on to release four studio albums, including 2020’s “Velvet.” The 38-year-old has also kept busy touring with the rock band Queen as part of the Queen + Adam Lambert ensemble.
He first asked $3.995 million for the home in 2017 before eventually trimming the price down to $3.35 million, records show.
Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of the Agency held the listing. Jonathan Sharaf of Compass represented the buyer.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.