Boxer Abner Mares knocks out Huntington Beach home sale

Abner Mares is walking away a winner in Huntington Beach. The world champion boxer just sold his slick modern home for $2 million, around half a million more than he paid for it five years ago.

Clad in concrete, the contemporary house sits close to the water on man-made Davenport Island. One of about 400 homes on the island, it boasts four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a handful of custom finishes across 3,776 square feet.

Palm trees frame the entry, leading into a foyer with a built-in saltwater aquarium. Angled wood ceilings top a great room with walls of glass and a fireplace, and the adjacent kitchen has been remodeled with subway tile.

1 / 9 The exterior. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 9 The great room. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 9 The staircase. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 9 The dining area. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 9 The kitchen. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 9 One of the master bedrooms. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty) 7 / 9 The theater. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty) 8 / 9 The backyard. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty) 9 / 9 The pool. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty)

Two of the four bedrooms are master suites, and both expand to private balconies. The custom entertainer’s backyard features a fountain-fed pool and spa with sea glass tile. An outdoor kitchen and oversize fire pit complete the scene.

A dual citizen of Mexico and the U.S., Mares was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and grew up in Hawaiian Gardens in Los Angeles County. He represented Mexico in the 2004 Olympics in Athens and has held world championships in three weight classes, boasting a career record of 35-3-1.

Maurice Frazier of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Mike Meyers of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented the buyer.