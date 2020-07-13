Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox lists Folsom home for sale

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, who is among those gearing up for the NBA’s bubble restart in Orlando, Fla., has put his home in Folsom, Calif., up for sale at $1.7 million.

Found about 30 minutes outside of Sacramento, the contemporary home was custom built last year and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 5,000 square feet of space. High ceilings, modern fixtures and artistic tilework are a common theme throughout the three-story house.

The main living area is largely devoted to open-concept space and consists of a two-story living room, a dining room, a center-island kitchen and a breakfast area. Balconies on two floors extend the living space outdoors. The lower level has a home theater and sliding glass doors that open directly to the swimming pool.

1 / 12 The fire pit and decking. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The chef’s kitchen and breakfast room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The upper catwalk. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 A balcony. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The primary bathroom and closet. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The primary bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The lower den/family room. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The home theater. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The covered patio. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Outside, the half-acre property has concrete decking, a fire pit and steps that descend to a fenced dog run. Lawn and landscaping fill out the sloped lot.

Fox bought the house last year for $1.59 million, public records show.

The 22-year-old point guard was enjoying his best season with the Kings before the NBA shut down operations due to the spread of the coronavirus. In 45 games this season, Fox is averaging 20.4 points, 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals.

Sacramento was one of six teams invited to compete in Orlando for the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds in the augmented playoff bracket. Play is expected to resume July 30.

Advertisement

Morris Pleasant of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.