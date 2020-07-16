Drew Barrymore and Tom Green’s former hideaway sells for $5.289 million

In Studio City, a romantic retreat once owned by actress Drew Barrymore and comedian Tom Green just traded hands for $5.289 million.

The current owner Rafael Vega, founder of beloved Sherman Oaks restaurant Casa Vega, cooked up the sale with a well-timed price cut. After originally asking $7.789 million for the property, he trimmed the tag to $5.289 million in June and got his full asking price. He also nearly doubled his money; records show he paid $2.827 million for the place when he bought it from Barrymore and Green back in 2003.

Found in Fryman Canyon, the estate spans over an acre with lush landscaping, secluded courtyards and a 400-year-old oak tree. At the center sits a single-story home with five fireplaces, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The 6,456-square-foot floor plan is full of busy, colorful living spaces with custom wallpapers and crystal chandeliers. Whitewashed beams top the living room and kitchen, and the indoor-outdoor family room tacks on a wall of windows and floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

A swimming pool is surrounded by five garden retreats out back. At the edge of the property, the guesthouse adds a living room, cozy kitchen and a pair of bedrooms.

Karen and Jack Misraje of Compass held the listing. Matt Epstein of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Vega opened Casa Vega in 1956, and over the years, the Sherman Oaks staple’s regular guests have included Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, Cary Grant and Michael Jackson.