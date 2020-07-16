Price-reduced homes for $900,000 in L.A. County
Bargain hunting? Here’s a look at price-reduced homes for around $900,000 in Mid-City, Cypress Park and La Crescenta-Montrose in L.A. County.
MID-CITY: A white picket fence and landscaped yard draw the eye outside this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home near the 110 Freeway.
Address: 2319 S. Cloverdale Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90016
Listed for: $875,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,416 square feet (5,040-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; arched doorways; upgraded kitchen; carport
About the area: In the 90016 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $720,000, down 8.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CYPRESS PARK: It needs some work, but this 110-year-old home occupies a spacious, centrally located lot of nearly a third of an acre.
Address: 546 Isabel St., Los Angeles, CA 90065
Listed for: $919,888 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,036 square feet (13,939-square-foot lot)
Features: Stone walkway; covered front porch; center-island kitchen; carpet floors
About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $823,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE: Recently remodeled, this colorful home with modern finishes expands to a patio overlooking a grassy backyard.
Address: 3126 Community Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214
Listed for: $879,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,486 square feet (6,568-square-foot lot)
Features: Polished concrete fireplace; kitchen with tile backsplash; main suite with farmhouse doors; rainfall shower
About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $882,000, up 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MID-CITY: This corner-lot property with a grassy backyard is down $100,000 from its original asking price.
Address: 3647 Virginia Road, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Listed for: $850,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,526 square feet (7,112-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; wood-paneled office; brick grill
About the area: In the 90016 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $720,000, down 8.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CYPRESS PARK: A pair of front-facing decks take in neighborhood views from this four-bedroom house perched high above the street.
Address: 755 Isabel St., Los Angeles, CA 90065
Listed for: $878,800 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,250 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)
Features: Carpet floors; French doors; deck with arched openings; two-car garage
About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $823,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE: Down $20,000 from its original price, this traditional-style home boasts a pool and mountain views.
Address: 3006 Fairesta St., La Crescenta, CA 91214
Listed for: $879,900 for three bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 1,597 square feet (4,983-square-foot lot)
Features: Clay tile roof; landscaped yard; split-level floor plan; skylit living room
About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $882,000, up 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
