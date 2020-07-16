Price-reduced homes for $900,000 in L.A. County

Bargain hunting? Here’s a look at price-reduced homes for around $900,000 in Mid-City, Cypress Park and La Crescenta-Montrose in L.A. County.

MID-CITY: A white picket fence and landscaped yard draw the eye outside this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home near the 110 Freeway.

Address: 2319 S. Cloverdale Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90016

Listed for: $875,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,416 square feet (5,040-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; arched doorways; upgraded kitchen; carport

About the area: In the 90016 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $720,000, down 8.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

546 Isabel St., Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

CYPRESS PARK: It needs some work, but this 110-year-old home occupies a spacious, centrally located lot of nearly a third of an acre.

Address: 546 Isabel St., Los Angeles, CA 90065

Listed for: $919,888 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,036 square feet (13,939-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone walkway; covered front porch; center-island kitchen; carpet floors

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $823,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3126 Community Ave., La Crescenta (Realtor.com)

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE: Recently remodeled, this colorful home with modern finishes expands to a patio overlooking a grassy backyard.

Address: 3126 Community Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214

Listed for: $879,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,486 square feet (6,568-square-foot lot)

Features: Polished concrete fireplace; kitchen with tile backsplash; main suite with farmhouse doors; rainfall shower

About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $882,000, up 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3647 Virginia Road, Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

MID-CITY: This corner-lot property with a grassy backyard is down $100,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 3647 Virginia Road, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Listed for: $850,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,526 square feet (7,112-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; wood-paneled office; brick grill

About the area: In the 90016 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $720,000, down 8.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

755 Isabel St., Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

CYPRESS PARK: A pair of front-facing decks take in neighborhood views from this four-bedroom house perched high above the street.

Address: 755 Isabel St., Los Angeles, CA 90065

Listed for: $878,800 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,250 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)

Features: Carpet floors; French doors; deck with arched openings; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $823,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3006 Fairesta St., La Crescenta (Realtor.com)

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE: Down $20,000 from its original price, this traditional-style home boasts a pool and mountain views.

Address: 3006 Fairesta St., La Crescenta, CA 91214

Listed for: $879,900 for three bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 1,597 square feet (4,983-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; landscaped yard; split-level floor plan; skylit living room

About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $882,000, up 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.