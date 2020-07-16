Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Wilt Chamberlain’s Bel-Air mansion returns to market at $14.9 million

Built in the '70s, the triangle-filled home centers on a dramatic conversation pit under 40-foot ceilings.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 16, 2020
10:02 AM
In Bel-Air, the striking home built for basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain has resurfaced with a reduced price tag of $14.9 million, or about $4 million shy of what it originally sought in 2018.

Like the basketball star himself — who holds the record for most points scored in an NBA game at 100 — the house possesses a near-mythical quality. Chamberlain had the home built in the ’70s, and it became known as Ursa Major, the star constellation home to the Big Dipper — one of Chamberlain’s many nicknames.

The two-story home once held a custom room with mirrored ceilings, purple velvet wedge sofas and a massive circular waterbed, but a recent remodel changed up the floor plan dramatically. It now holds massive triangle-filled spaces of wood, stone and glass.

The great room.
The walkway.
The two-story home.
The exterior.
The architectural home.
The entry.
The breakfast nook.
The kitchen.
The deck.
The gym.
The pool.
The view.

Steel beams cut across the jagged exterior, and fountains and a pool surround the home. Inside, a sunken conversation pit with a fireplace anchors a voluminous space with a billiards room, modern kitchen, dining area and breakfast nook under 40-foot ceilings.

In 9,400 square feet, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A second-story terrace overlooks the grounds filled with gardens, patios and views of Stone Canyon Reservoir below.

Chamberlain, who died in 1999 at 63, holds a bevy of NBA records, including most points scored in a game (100) and most rebounds in a game (55). The only player to ever average 50 points in a season, the four-time MVP won two championships during his career: one with the 76ers and one with the Lakers.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Before the remodel, the home last sold for $6.555 million in 2008, records show.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

