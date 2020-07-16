Wilt Chamberlain’s Bel-Air mansion returns to market at $14.9 million

In Bel-Air, the striking home built for basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain has resurfaced with a reduced price tag of $14.9 million, or about $4 million shy of what it originally sought in 2018.

Like the basketball star himself — who holds the record for most points scored in an NBA game at 100 — the house possesses a near-mythical quality. Chamberlain had the home built in the ’70s, and it became known as Ursa Major, the star constellation home to the Big Dipper — one of Chamberlain’s many nicknames.

The two-story home once held a custom room with mirrored ceilings, purple velvet wedge sofas and a massive circular waterbed, but a recent remodel changed up the floor plan dramatically. It now holds massive triangle-filled spaces of wood, stone and glass.

Steel beams cut across the jagged exterior, and fountains and a pool surround the home. Inside, a sunken conversation pit with a fireplace anchors a voluminous space with a billiards room, modern kitchen, dining area and breakfast nook under 40-foot ceilings.

In 9,400 square feet, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A second-story terrace overlooks the grounds filled with gardens, patios and views of Stone Canyon Reservoir below.

Chamberlain, who died in 1999 at 63, holds a bevy of NBA records, including most points scored in a game (100) and most rebounds in a game (55). The only player to ever average 50 points in a season, the four-time MVP won two championships during his career: one with the 76ers and one with the Lakers.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Before the remodel, the home last sold for $6.555 million in 2008, records show.